High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash in Browne's Addition neighborhood

High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash in Browne's Addition neighborhoodPosted: Updated:
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
Local father dies in fiery crash after purchasing daughter's Christmas gifts
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - A local father is dead after a fiery crash in North Idaho Friday night. Loved ones said the man had just purchased Christmas presents for his little girl before the horrific wreck. Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his 32-year-old passenger were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to>>
Video of boy bullied goes viral - Celebrities and athletes rush to support him
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman's video of her son recounting being bullied at middle school has prompted a wave of support from athletes and entertainers. Kimberly Jones said in a Facebook post Friday she had just picked up her son, Keaton, from school because he was too afraid to go to lunch. Kimberly Jones>>
Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months
PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months. The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.>>
Homeless man who gave away last dollars to stranded woman buys home
PHILADELPHIA - After a fundraising campaign went viral last month, a homeless Marine veteran now has a roof over his head. Johnny Bobbitt Jr. used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure, 27, of Florence Township, New Jersey. McClure had run out of gas on a highway exit ramp late at night so Bobbitt walked a few blocks to get gas.>>
Thurman family settles wrongful death suit in Spokane Valley shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Court officials confirm a wrongful death lawsuit has been settled between the family of a Spokane Valley mother shot in her home. Her husband, Dwayne Thurman, told detectives when the shooting happened in 2016 that he was attempting to disassemble his gun when it accidentally discharged.>>
Snowmobilers rescue stranded family on Moon Pass in Shoshone County
SHOSHONE COUNTY, Wash. - Beautiful country and scenic views, that’s Moon Pass. For Gavin Merritt and Cassin Pittman, it was just another weekend of snowmobiling in the backwoods. But they stumbled across what appeared to be a fire on the side of the road. “We came around the corner right there and we were all like whoa and they all get out of their car,” Cassin said.>>
Post Falls police use empty cruiser to scare speeders
POST FALLS, Idaho - Near the corner of 16th Avenue and Syringa Street sits a Post Falls police car. But when you take a closer look, your eyes don’t deceive you, it’s empty. “We actually had a dummy at that time that was assigned to us from the fire department that had a radar gun in his hand,” Pat Knight, the Assistant Chief for Post Falls police said.>>
Police: Teen with explosive device arrested at school
SILVERDALE, Wash. - Authorities say a student with an explosive device in his backpack was arrested at Central Kitsap High School. The Kitsap Sun reports a 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of threats to bomb and bringing an explosive device to school. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Friday after administrators received information that a student had an explosive device.>>
Spokane Chiefs receive thousands of stuffed animal donations after Teddy Bear Toss game
SPOKANE, Wash. - This past weekend, thousands of stuffed animals came pouring from the stands at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena during the Spokane Chiefs game. It was all for a good cause. The annual Teddy Bear Toss is a family tradition for so many in our community. After the Chiefs make their first goal, fans can through the stuffed animals onto the ice.>>
Scientist set to study interstellar object for signs of life
Scientists have been keeping an eye on the first known interstellar asteroid called 'Oumuamua since its discovery back in October. Starting Wednesday a team will be studying it in search of signals indicating it is in communication with extraterrestrial intelligent life.>>
Disabled woman says stranger threw full soda can at her head
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman who was hit in the head by a complete stranger with a full can of soda is speaking out after the incident. Leisa James has lived on the South Hill for the past 20 years and she’s loved being a part of the community. She’s a mother of five girls and says that she also helps people in need. On November 30, it was just any other day for her. She was on her way home from buying groceries at around 4 p.m. near 29th and Ray. “The next ...>>
High school student carries collapsed marathoner to victory
DALLAS (AP) - In just 24 hours, her face and name have become world famous for what's seen as a supreme act of sportsmanship. Dallas-area high school student Ariana Luterman was finishing the anchor leg of a girls' relay in Sunday's Dallas Marathon when she saw the legs of the women's marathon leader, Dr. Chandler Self, start to buckle from exhaustion yards from the finish line.>>
Thief steals homemade wreath from Spokane woman's front door
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman’s homemade wreath is stolen off her front door, but she has a very interesting response. Jessica Barth makes wreathes for her friends and family as a hobby for all the different holidays. She’s even working on some to donate to her grandmother’s retirement home this Christmas. It’s her way of spreading joy during the holidays, and she adorns her home with the wreaths as well. But over the weekend, the red and white wreath she p...>>
Family of Spokane man killed in crash after Christmas shopping speaks out
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Loved ones of a local father killed in a fiery North Idaho wreck said one of the last things he did was buy the Christmas presents for his daughter. They said he was "ecstatic" as he pictured her reaction. "He had the biggest smile on his face," said the victim's brother, Jerod Paulus. "He couldn't wait (to give them to her).">>
Husband credited with saving wife trapped down steep embankment after crash
CHERRYVILLE, B.C. - A woman from British Columbia is lucky to be alive following a crash down an embankment last week. Her husband went to look for her when she didn't return home, and actually found his wife, lying in the snow, some 150 feet down a steep embankment. Rescue crews said she'd been stuck there for 14 hours.>>
