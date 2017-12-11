High speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in crash in Browne's Addition neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two men have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase late Monday morning that ended in a crash in the Browne's Addition neighborhood.



Authorities tell us that the chase started in the Northern Quest parking lot in Airway Heights when an officer thought the two males inside were acting suspiciously and then recognized that the vehicle they were in was reported stolen. A pursuit ensued with speeds reaching over 70mph and ended eventually near the corner of 3rd and Browne in Spokane.



The chase ended when the driver popped a tire along the side of a curb and then crashed into a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Both suspects were taken to the hospital to be seen for minor injuries sustained in the collision.

