2 suspects in Graham school shooting released

Authorities say two teenagers who were arrested in connection with a double shooting last week outside a high school near Tacoma will be released pending further developments in the case.



KOMO-TV reports the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office said Monday no charges have been filed and the two suspects would be released after a 72-hour hold.



Investigators say those suspects were with another person who fired the shots that wounded two students outside Graham-Kapowsin High School on Tuesday.



The shooter and a fourth suspect remain at large.



Authorities say the shooting happened at the site of a prearranged fight between one of the suspects and another Graham-Kapowsin student.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says dash camera video shows the getaway car, with the four suspects inside, leaving the scene.



The investigation is ongoing.



___



Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)