Josh Homme apologizes again for kicking photographer

NEW YORK, NY -

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Joshua Homme has apologized for a second time after a photographer says he kicked her camera during a concert.
  
Homme says in a video posted to his band's Facebook page early Monday that he doesn't have any excuse or reason to justify what I did."

Photographer Chelsea Lauren said on Instagram that she sought medical treatment after the camera smashed into her face from the kick Saturday night at a radio station's annual Christmas event. Video posted to social media shows Homme swinging his leg and connecting with the camera while playing guitar at the Forum near Los Angeles.
  
Homme first apologized Sunday, saying he was "in a state of being lost in performance" and thought he was kicking lighting equipment.

