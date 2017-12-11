Thurman family settles wrongful death suit in Spokane Valley sho - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Thurman family settles wrongful death suit in Spokane Valley shooting

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
Brenda and Dwayne Thurman Brenda and Dwayne Thurman
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Court officials confirm a wrongful death lawsuit has been settled between the family of a Spokane Valley mother shot in her home. Her husband, Dwayne Thurman, told detectives when the shooting happened in 2016 that he was attempting to disassemble his gun when it accidentally discharged.

As the investigation into Brenda Thurman's death continued, prosecutors eventually charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in his wife's death. Brenda's kids felt the charge was a slap on the wrist and filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in court earlier this year.

On Monday, KHQ confirmed that the wrongful death lawsuit has been settled. Attorneys familiar with the case would not disclose the settlement amount. Additional details about the settlement were not immediately available. But lawyers for the Thurman family tell us a second civil suit having to do with the Thurman estate is still moving forward.

Dwayne Thurman's manslaughter trial is scheduled for February 2018.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

    Sunday, December 10 2017 7:43 PM EST2017-12-11 00:43:17 GMT

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

    OWING MILLS, Md.  - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome."

    >>

  • Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

    Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-12-12 07:16:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday. 

    >>

  • Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months

    Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:35 PM EST2017-12-11 22:35:04 GMT

    PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months.    The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.

    >>

    PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months.    The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

    Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-12-12 07:16:24 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 2:11 AM EST2017-12-12 07:11:07 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th.

    >>

  • Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane

    Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 1:57 AM EST2017-12-12 06:57:31 GMT

    SACRAMENT, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a woman caught trying to smoke on a Southwest flight has been arrested after shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane.    Sacramento County sheriff's spokesman Shaun Hampton said Monday that 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo was arrested on the tarmac when the plane landed Saturday.

    >>

    SACRAMENT, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a woman caught trying to smoke on a Southwest flight has been arrested after shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane.    Sacramento County sheriff's spokesman Shaun Hampton said Monday that 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo was arrested on the tarmac when the plane landed Saturday.

    >>
    •   