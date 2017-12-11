Thurman family settles wrongful death suit in Spokane Valley shooting

Court officials confirm a wrongful death lawsuit has been settled between the family of a Spokane Valley mother shot in her home. Her husband, Dwayne Thurman, told detectives when the shooting happened in 2016 that he was attempting to disassemble his gun when it accidentally discharged.

As the investigation into Brenda Thurman's death continued, prosecutors eventually charged Dwayne Thurman with first degree manslaughter in his wife's death. Brenda's kids felt the charge was a slap on the wrist and filed a wrongful death civil lawsuit in court earlier this year.

On Monday, KHQ confirmed that the wrongful death lawsuit has been settled. Attorneys familiar with the case would not disclose the settlement amount. Additional details about the settlement were not immediately available. But lawyers for the Thurman family tell us a second civil suit having to do with the Thurman estate is still moving forward.

Dwayne Thurman's manslaughter trial is scheduled for February 2018.