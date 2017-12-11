Plea hearing set for former Lake City High School teacher accused of lewd conduct

A change of plea hearing has been scheduled for a former Lake City High School teacher accused of molesting a child.

The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that Jeffrey Kantola, who pleaded not guilty to two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16, told a judge Friday he agreed to the hearing request.

The Press says the hearing is scheduled for January 5, but that could change.

Kantola is accused of committing two counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 stemming from allegations that Kantola had sexual contact with a teenage girl. He pleaded not guilty to the two felonies back in May.

Kantola was employed at the high school from September 2015 to December 2016,when he resigned after at least one parent raised concerns over the suspension of Kantola's chiropractor license.