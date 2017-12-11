Husband credited with saving wife trapped down steep embankment - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Husband credited with saving wife trapped down steep embankment after crash

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Vernon Search and Rescue/Facebook Vernon Search and Rescue/Facebook
CHERRYVILLE, B.C. -

A woman from British Columbia is lucky to be alive following a crash down an embankment last week. Her husband went to look for her when she didn't return home, and actually found his wife, lying in the snow, some 150 feet down a steep embankment. Rescue crews said she'd been stuck there for 14 hours.

The woman got trapped last week after her car went off Highway 6, east of Cherryville B.C. last Monday afternoon. Search and rescue crews were eventually able to pull her to safety after her husband discovered the crash scene and called police.

"It appeared that when she tried to get out of the car, that it was on a very steep slope," said Leigh Pearson, a search manager with Vernon Search and Rescue told the CBC.

"She had to climb out the passenger door and as soon as the door opened, she just fell out and away she went, bouncing down the hill."

Rescuers say her car was found about 30 feet down the slope, and she was discovered another 130 feet below that. Investigators say her car left the highway around 1 p.m., and Vernon Search and Rescue was called around 2 a.m. the next morning.

The woman's husband told Global News that he got worried when it began to get dark and his wife hadn't returned home. He tried calling her cell phone, but she had left it at home.

“I just thought, you know what, this story doesn’t end with her being by herself,” Trevor Koenig said. Koenig said he knew his wife took the highway where the crash happened regularly, so he headed that way and slowly scanned the highway's shoulder for any signs of a wreck. He eventually came across tire tracks.

He got out of the car, armed with a flashlight and saw his wife's car pinned against a tree down the slope. He headed down and found his wife, outside the car, hunched over a tree. 

“She wasn’t moving and I got in front of her and I lifted up her face and her eyes were just staring blank and I thought, ‘oh, I was too late, and then she blinked,” he said. “She thought she was dreaming, she asked if I was real.”

When rescuers eventually made it to the scene of the crash, they worked with ropes to carry her to safety and eventually to a hospital. Rescue workers said, aside from being very cold, she was in remarkable shape.

One rescue worker described the husband's discovery as miraculous.

“It’s amazing he was led to that spot and to find her in the conditions that he was faced with,” Trevor Honigman with Vernon Search and Rescue said. “It’s a miracle, it really is.”

