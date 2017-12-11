Family of Spokane man killed in crash after Christmas shopping s - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family of Spokane man killed in crash after Christmas shopping speaks out

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho -

Loved ones of a local father killed in a fiery North Idaho wreck said one of the last things he did was buy the Christmas presents for his daughter. They said he was "ecstatic" as he pictured her reaction.

"He had the biggest smile on his face," said the victim's brother, Jerod Paulus. "He couldn't wait (to give them to her.)"

Idaho State Police said 29-year-old Andrew Blum and his passenger, 32-year-old Paulus, were driving near Dufort Road when Blum lost control of his car. They said he flipped it into a ditch, and then the vehicle caught on fire. Blum was rushed to the hospital but died. Paulus has a broken nose, but is expected to be okay.

Those who knew Blum said his whole world revolved around his three-year-old daughter, Emma.

"He was a very good dad," said the child's mother, Sadie Brown. "He loved Emma with everything he had."

Brown and Blum dated for several years before splitting up last year. Despite no longer being together, they still talked every single day, including right before the wreck.

"We spoke 30 minutes prior," Brown said.

In that final conversation, Brown said Blum told her he was Christmas shopping for their daughter. He also made plans to take Emma to lunch the very next day.

"He did buy the Christmas presents," she said. "They were still in the car. They burned."

Paulus said he and his brother were driving to a relative's home when everything changed in just seconds.

"All the sudden, a deer jumped out in front of us," he said "We rolled. I blacked out. I was unconscious."

Despite his injuries, Paulus flagged down a couple, two strangers, to try to help.

"God bless their souls, they helped me carry my brother up to the road before the ambulance got there," he said.

The family is now making funeral arrangements. If you would like to help, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/memorial-for-andrew-p-blum

