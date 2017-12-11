Thief steals homemade wreath from Spokane woman's front door

A Spokane woman’s homemade wreath is stolen off her front door, but she has a very interesting response.

Jessica Barth makes wreathes for her friends and family as a hobby for all the different holidays. She’s even working on some to donate to her grandmother’s retirement home this Christmas. It’s her way of spreading joy during the holidays, and she adorns her home with the wreaths as well.

But over the weekend, the red and white wreath she put on her front door went missing. It was stolen in the area of Empire and Cook.

“It was a slap in the face,” she says. “I've driven around kind of looking for the wreath to see if I could see it on somebody's door.”

Jessica hasn’t found it. But she just hopes that whoever took it gave it to family or a loved one to give them some joy. She says that if the person had originally just asked her, she would’ve gladly made one. If you have any information on who stole it, give Crime Check a call 509-456-2233.