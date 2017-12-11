Disabled woman says stranger threw full soda can at her head

A Spokane woman who was hit in the head by a complete stranger with a full can of soda is speaking out after the incident.

Leisa James has lived on the South Hill for the past 20 years and she’s loved being a part of the community. She’s a mother of five girls and says that she also helps people in need. On November 30, it was just any other day for her. She was on her way home from buying groceries at around 4 p.m. near 29th and Ray. She was just waiting at the crosswalk.

“The next thing I know, I got knocked in the head so hard it almost knocked me out of my chair,” she says.

Leisa says someone in a pickup truck threw a can of soda at her head, and then drove off after yelling “people like you should be strangled at birth.”

“I don’t understand what inspires somebody, first of all, to do something like that and second of all, who thinks about strangling babies who might not be right was the thing that upset me more than being hit,” she says.

She says there must have been other people in the car too because she heard laughing. Unfortunately, she didn’t get a good look at who did this, but she did report it to police.

“It really wasn’t so much ‘pain hurt’ as it just it hurt my feelings that somebody would say something like that,” she says.

Leisa was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1995 and can’t walk anymore because of it.

“A lot of the time it's hard enough being disabled without people acting like that,” she says.

She just hopes that whoever did this felt some amount of remorse and felt that it was wrong. She also hopes that others will stand up for what’s right if they see something like this.