Spokane Chiefs receive thousands of stuffed animal donations aft - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Chiefs receive thousands of stuffed animal donations after Teddy Bear Toss game

by Hayley Guenthner, KHQ Local News Anchor & Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

This past weekend, thousands of stuffed animals came pouring from the stands at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena during the Spokane Chiefs game. It was all for a good cause.

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is a family tradition for so many in our community. After the Chiefs make their first goal, fans can through the stuffed animals onto the ice. On Monday, those donations were sorted and are now going into the arms of some deserving children in our community through the Christmas Bureau. The Teddy Bear Toss was sponsored by the Spokesman-Review Christmas fund.

Organizers said there were more than 6,400 teddy bears this year, beating last year by more than 1,000.

Chiefs assistant captain Jaret Anderson Dolan scored the goal that prompted the tossing of donations.

"I think we have the best fans in the league," he said. "It was probably the most exciting goal I've ever scored in my career."

Dozens and dozens of families made their way to the Christmas Bureau today to receive a gift, meal vouchers, and books. The effort helps up to 1,000 families daily.

If your family is in need of some help this holiday season, head down to the fair grounds at 404 N. Havana St. Make sure to bring your ID.

