Police: Teen with explosive device arrested at school

Authorities say a student with an explosive device in his backpack was arrested at Central Kitsap High School.



The Kitsap Sun reports a 15-year-old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of threats to bomb and bringing an explosive device to school.



The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded Friday after administrators received information that a student had an explosive device.



The sheriff's office says administrators detained the student and found the device.



The sheriff's office says the item was a commercially manufactured explosive device that required a federal explosives permit to possess.



Investigators say the student brought it to school after communicating with other students via social media Thursday about possibly detonating the device during a student assembly.



Investigators say they found four other explosive devices at the home of the student's guardian.



Detectives are working to determine how the boy acquired the explosives.



