Post Falls police use empty cruiser to scare speeders

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter

Near the corner of 16th Avenue and Syringa Street sits a Post Falls police car.

But when you take a closer look, your eyes don’t deceive you, it’s empty.

“We actually had a dummy at that time that was assigned to us from the fire department that had a radar gun in his hand,” Pat Knight, the Assistant Chief for Post Falls police said.

The “phantom Post Falls police car” can bee seen in school zones and other targeted areas.

The idea is to have people be aware of their surroundings and how fast they are going.

Knight says they had to get creative.

”You know if we don't have the man power to get out there because we're handling calls we can actually just go move out around the city,” he said.

Knight says that Post Falls, like many other departments across the country, are having a tough time hiring officers.

But the old car does the job of two police officers.

“For the time that it takes us to get the car out of the back parking lot where it's doing no good,” Knight said, “and put it out on the street location or somewhere that there's some concerns about speeding, it's well worth it.”

Knight said jokingly they might put the dummy back inside the car.

  • Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap

  • Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

  • Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months

  • Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th

  • Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane

