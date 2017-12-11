Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane

Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on planePosted: Updated:
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday.>>
Authorities: Couple left boy in Florida trailer for 2 months
PENSACOLA (AP) - Authorities say a Florida couple left a boy alone in a trailer for about two months. The Pensacola News Journal reports that 34-year-old Jennifer Nichols and 32-year-old Joshua Sanders were arrested Nov. 30 and charged with child neglect. Officials didn't say how old the boy was or how he was related to Nichols or Sanders.>>
Late-night host Kimmel holds son, pleads for health care
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night show after a week off for the boy's heart surgery. Kimmel was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children's health coverage, a cause he has championed since his son Billy was born with a heart defect in April.>>
3 injured in Highway 195 crash south of Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports three people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a head-on crash on Highway 195. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at milepost 13, which is about 7 miles south of Pullman. Investigators say 26-year-old Markous Kelp was headed northbound on 195 in heavy fog when he moved into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass another car.>>
Family of Spokane man killed in crash after Christmas shopping speaks out
PRIEST RIVER, Idaho - Loved ones of a local father killed in a fiery North Idaho wreck said one of the last things he did was buy the Christmas presents for his daughter. They said he was "ecstatic" as he pictured her reaction. "He had the biggest smile on his face," said the victim's brother, Jerod Paulus. "He couldn't wait (to give them to her).">>
Electronics stolen from North Spokane home before Christmas
SPOKANE, Wash.- A North Spokane family is hoping to find the thieves who stole not just from their Christmas but from the people whose belongings they were repairing. Kevin and Ronnie Ryno say they've never had a problem with theft until Monday.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, December 11th.>>
Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane
SACRAMENT, Calif. (AP) - Officials say a woman caught trying to smoke on a Southwest flight has been arrested after shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane. Sacramento County sheriff's spokesman Shaun Hampton said Monday that 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo was arrested on the tarmac when the plane landed Saturday.>>
Late-night host Kimmel holds son, pleads for health care
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jimmy Kimmel held his baby son as he returned to his late-night show after a week off for the boy's heart surgery. Kimmel was crying from the first moment of his monologue Monday night as he pleaded with Congress to restore and improve children's health coverage, a cause he has championed since his son Billy was born with a heart defect in April.>>
Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2017: 'Feminism'
NEW YORK (AP) - Merriam-Webster has revealed "feminism" as its word of the year for 2017. Company lexicographer and editor at large, Peter Sokolowski, says the word hung in the air throughout the year. It saw a 70 percent increase in lookups over 2016 on Merriam-Webster.com and experienced a major spike around the Women's March in January.>>
'Alternative facts' remark tops 2017 list of notable quotes
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - The use of the term "alternative facts" by Kellyanne Conway, an adviser to President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotes of 2017. Conway made the statement when asked why Trump's then-Press Secretary Sean Spicer mischaracterized the size of inauguration crowds.>>
After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'
NEW YORK (AP) - A would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system is adding new fuel to President Donald Trump's push to limit immigration based on family ties. Trump is renewing his criticisms of U.S. immigration policy after Monday's explosion in a passageway in the sprawling Times Square subway station.>>
3 injured in Highway 195 crash south of Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State Patrol reports three people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a head-on crash on Highway 195. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at milepost 13, which is about 7 miles south of Pullman. Investigators say 26-year-old Markous Kelp was headed northbound on 195 in heavy fog when he moved into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass another car.>>
Driver injured when stolen car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say one person was critically injured after a stolen car crashed into a home in Seattle's University District. The Seattle Times reports the car hit a home near the intersection of Northeast 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue Northeast Monday night, trapping the driver of the vehicle and striking a natural-gas line.>>
Transgender people can enlist in military Jan 1
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Pentagon official tells The Associated Press that transgender people can enlist in the military beginning Jan. 1, despite President Donald Trump's opposition. The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump's demand to ban transgender individuals from the military.>>
