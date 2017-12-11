Smoker arrested after yelling death threats on plane

Officials say a woman caught trying to smoke on a Southwest flight has been arrested after shouting she was going to kill everyone on the plane.



Sacramento County sheriff's spokesman Shaun Hampton said Monday that 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo was arrested on the tarmac when the plane landed Saturday.



Hampton says when the crew stopped Curbelo from having a cigarette in the plane's bathroom, she threatened to kill all the passengers and crew and became combative.



Southwest said in a statement that the flight from Portland, Oregon, received priority treatment from air traffic control and landed safely in Sacramento.



In a jailhouse interview with KOVR-TV, Curbelo, of Sandy, Oregon, said anxiety drove her to smoke.



She said she didn't know why she made the death threats, adding that it wasn't typical behavior for her.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)