Driver injured when stolen car crashes into Seattle home

Authorities say one person was critically injured after a stolen car crashed into a home in Seattle's University District.



The Seattle Times reports the car hit a home near the intersection of Northeast 53rd Street and Ninth Avenue Northeast Monday night, trapping the driver of the vehicle and striking a natural-gas line.



Seattle firefighters removed the driver from the Audi, which was lodged under a porch. The driver, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Seattle firefighters shored up the home and the vehicle was slated for removal.



Police say the vehicle was reportedly stolen from a nearby dealership.



An investigation is ongoing.

