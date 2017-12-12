3 injured in Highway 195 crash south of Pullman

Washington State Patrol reports three people were taken to the hospital Monday night following a head-on crash on Highway 195.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. at milepost 13, which is about 7 miles south of Pullman.

Investigators say 26-year-old Markous Kelp was headed northbound on 195 in heavy fog when he moved into the southbound lane in an attempt to pass another car. His 2004 gold Toyota Camry struck a red 2011 Prius in the southbound lane head on. Kelp and the two people in the Prius, identified as 53-year-old Wanda Nuxoll and 60-year-old Donald Nuxoll, were injured in the crash.

The Nuxolls were taken to St. Josephs in Lewiston, Idaho, while Kelp was taken to Pullman Memorial. Their conditions were not known as of Monday night.

Troopers blocked Highway 195 for several hours while detectives conducted their investigation.

WSP reports Kelp will be charged with second degree negligent driver for passing unsafely.