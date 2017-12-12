After NYC subway bombing, Trump slams 'chain migration'

A would-be suicide bomber's rush-hour blast in the heart of the New York City subway system is adding new fuel to President Donald Trump's push to limit immigration based on family ties.



Trump is renewing his criticisms of U.S. immigration policy after Monday's explosion in a passageway in the sprawling Times Square subway station.



Suspect Akayed Ullah came to the U.S. from Bangladesh in 2011 on a visa available to certain relatives of U.S. citizens.



Trump says that program "is incompatible with national security." Trump's administration has called for limiting family-based green cards to spouses and minor children.



Authorities say Ullah was inspired by Islamic State extremists. The crude pipe bomb left him with burns and several other people with minor injuries.



His family says it's "deeply saddened."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)