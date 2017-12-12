3 new Oreo flavors hitting shelves in May

Oreos are getting more and more - flavorful(?) these days, and this May the company is adding three new flavors to the mix.

The three new flavors are the winners of the #MyOreoCreations contest, but do they actually taste good?

Cherry Cola Oreos, Kettle Corn Oreos, and ("If you like") Pina Colada Oreo Thins will be on shelves in May. Fans will then cast votes to determine which of the three creations will be declared the ultimate victor. Oreo announced the contest in June promising $500,000 dollars to the winning submission..

“After receiving hundreds of thousands of creative and innovative flavor submissions from Oreo super-fans around the country, Oreo meticulously tested, tasted and reviewed the #MyOreoCreation submissions, narrowing it down to three deliciously creative flavors,” a representative for Oreo told TODAY Food over email.

Meanwhile, for Oreo lovers who already have a slightly wacky Oreo variety they love, seasonal favorites like Marshmallow Peeps and Firework cookies are also returning in 2018.

And for you Nutella lovers, there's a Chocolate Hazelnut-flavored Oreo cookie coming right after the New Year. That will be joined by a Spicy Hot Cinnamon cookie (think Red Hots in a chocolate wafer cookie), hitting store shelves Jan. 1.