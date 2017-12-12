Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane

Posted: Updated:
Jeffrey William Naftel Jeffrey William Naftel
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a Level III living in the area. 

60-year-old Jeffrey William Naftel was convicted of 1st Degree Rape of a Child in 1991 and 1st Degree Child Molestation in 1992. The Sheriff's Office says he in west central Spokane on W. Dean Ave. 

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "His notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

Naftel's classification level reflects his potential to reoffend. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-12-13 03:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

  • Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-12-13 04:05:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-12 22:28:35 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-13 06:46:55 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>
    •   