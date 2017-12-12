Sheriff's Office: Level III sex offender in Spokane

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be aware of a Level III living in the area.

60-year-old Jeffrey William Naftel was convicted of 1st Degree Rape of a Child in 1991 and 1st Degree Child Molestation in 1992. The Sheriff's Office says he in west central Spokane on W. Dean Ave.

"This individual has served the sentence imposed on them by the courts. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in a release. "His notification is not intended to increase fear; rather it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public."

Naftel's classification level reflects his potential to reoffend.