Clinic provides heart attack warning stickers for shovels

(AP) - Snow shovels for sale at some Billings-area hardware stores have stickers to warn buyers about the symptoms of a heart attack.



Billings Clinic provided the stickers, which urge people with symptoms such as chest pain, nausea, dizziness and unusual shortness of breath while shoveling to call 911.



Chest Pain Clinic coordinator Kierra Knox says cold weather constricts blood vessels while the work of shoveling snow puts an increased demand on the heart. The combination can lead to a heart attack.



The Billings Gazette reports clinic employees placed the stickers on shovels at hardware stores in Billings, Columbus, Red Lodge, and Absarokee.



Knox also advised reducing the risk of a heart attack by using a smaller shovel, shoveling smaller portions of snow, taking frequent breaks, staying well hydrated and warming up by stretching.



