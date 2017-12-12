Top five best chrome extensions

As the world becomes more and more digital, Chrome Extensions are here to help you as you navigate the web. From Force Block to help you block all of those nasty Star Wars spoilers to a Christmas puppies and kittens countdown clock, here are our top five winners of the best Chrome Extensions.

FORCE BLOCK

Force Block is great for the Star Wars fan that might not be able to make it to the theater opening night. They offer a complete blackout of pages that could contain spoilers and blackouts of posts on social media accounts such as Twitter and Facebook. Force Block is free for the user and has been updated with insider Star Wars information so that spoilers won't sneak past the block!

WONDER #CHOOSEKIND

What if the internet could be a kinder place? Brought to you by the creators of the movie Wonder, this Chrome Extension will replace abusive and negative comments with uplifting and positive words. While scrolling through comments and posts on social media, the Extension will give you an opportunity to see social media for the kind words that so often get trampled by the negativity in the world.

CHRISTMAS PUPPIES AND KITTENS

If you're tired of opening the same old boring picture when you have to open a new tab then this Chrome Extension will help brighten up your day. Every new tab that you open will be full of a puppy and/or kitten dressed in their best Christmas attire. If you need a reminder to go buy those last minute Christmas gifts, there is a Christmas countdown to give you that little nudge to the store.

LastPass

Are you tired of forgetting your password for all of your accounts? Well, LastPass will make it so much easier for you by only needing one master password. LastPass will help you create brand new passwords that are more protected.

GRAMMARLY

If you have sticky fingers like me, this Chrome Extension will be your best friend. From spelling mistakes to grammatical errors, Grammarly can help with your writing so that you don't embarrass yourself when writing up an article for your Local News station.