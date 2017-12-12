Runner helps save Illinois mayor who fell into frozen lake

Runner helps save Illinois mayor who fell into frozen lakePosted: Updated:
Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.>>
Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...>>
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.>>
Court Docs: Spokane Valley man charged with beating toddler now being investigated for sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 22-year-old Spokane Valley man already in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter is now being investigated for possibly sexually abusing her as well. Detectives said DNA was recovered during a sexual assault kit that indicates the victim was sexually abused. Court documents identify the suspect as Brandon Oquendo.>>
Value Village sues Washington attorney general over demands
SEATTLE (AP) - The company that operates 300 Value Village, Savers and other thrift stores in the U.S., Canada and Australia is suing Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, saying his office has violated its rights by demanding $3.2 million to settle a three-year investigation.>>
Toddler signs for help while sitting on Santa's lap
OWING MILLS, Md. - A family in Maryland is going viral after they brought their 1-year-old son to take a photo with Santa Claus and the results are hilarious. Kerry Spencer tweeted out the photo last week. She captioned it, "We taught our baby sign language. This is the sign for 'help.' You're welcome.">>
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.>>
Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing
NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub. Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.>>
Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...>>
Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate seat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Democrat Doug Jones has won election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, dealing a political blow to President Donald Trump. Jones has defeated Republican Roy Moore, a one-time GOP pariah who was embraced by the Republican Party and the president even after facing allegations of sexual impropriety.>>
Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.>>
How to keep your holiday packages safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police have been receiving some reports of porch pirates following delivery trucks. So what can you do to make sure your holiday gifts make it to your loved ones? According to Northwest Insurance Council, your homeowner's or renter's insurance likely covers a stolen package. But it might only be worth filing a claim if whatever is lost is worth more than deductible.>>
Court Docs: Spokane Valley man charged with beating toddler now being investigated for sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 22-year-old Spokane Valley man already in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter is now being investigated for possibly sexually abusing her as well. Detectives said DNA was recovered during a sexual assault kit that indicates the victim was sexually abused. Court documents identify the suspect as Brandon Oquendo.>>
Coeur d'Alene student invents anti-bullying glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - 10-year-old Malachai Bruse is chock full of ideas. “We have the technology now to create it,” he said. The fifth-grader at Winton Elementary placed first last year at his school’s Invention Convention for his idea on magnetic cars.>>
Jingle Book campaign encourages Coeur d'Alene students to read over break
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - It’s two weeks before Christmas, and all through the Ramsey Elementary School cafeteria, the students pick new books to take home for Christmas break. The idea started four years ago, by the man who dawned a Santa hat and beard Tuesday morning. Dave Eubanks, a Coeur d’Alene School Board Trustee, says they were hoping students would at least get one book the first year.>>
