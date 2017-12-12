Teen boy charged as adult in Graham school shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting and wounding of two students outside a high school near Tacoma.



Multiple news outlets reported Tuesday that the teen was charged as an adult in the Dec. 5 shooting that sent two Graham-Kapowsin High School students to a hospital.



Charging documents say the day before the shooting, two girls argued in the school cafeteria. Documents say a male friend of one of the girls told the other girl's boyfriend something to the effect of, "You need to get control of your girl," which offended the boyfriend.



Documents say the shooting happened the following day at a site of a fight arranged after the cafeteria argument.



Documents say the suspect was among the people who had gathered to watch the fight.

