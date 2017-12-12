Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route.

On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler finished a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard her car door rip open.

“They had pulled my face back and started hitting my face as they reached over and tried to get my money bag,” she says.

She defended herself, and then noticed that her car was still in drive so she floored it and took off. The two men who she says attacked her didn’t get anything.

When she got away, she noticed a cut on her winter coat, so she doesn’t know if the guys had a knife on them or not. She called police immediately who responded and took fingerprint off the car. She didn't get a good look at her attackers, but said they were two men, maybe in their 20s. Cali was left with a black eye, a minor concussion, fractured eye socket, and scratches all over her face. She says she is doing better now.

“I'm doing okay. Really dizzy and have a really bad headache. My eye is really sensitive. I'm hanging in there,” says Cali Shisler.

She wanted to speak out so others could learn from her story and stay safe.

“From now on, I'll lock my car no matter what. Every time I'm in it definitely lock your door,” she says. “I just don't want there to be any other incidents…Just be careful.”

If you know anything or have security cameras in the area, let police know. Call Crime Check 509-456-2233. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-12-13 03:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

  • Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-12-13 04:05:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-12 22:28:35 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-13 06:46:55 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>
    •   