Spokane Valley students build robots through STEM Academy

We often think of sports, music, or the arts as extracurricular activities outside of school. But students in the Central Valley School District are using their creative minds to build robots.

“These students are going to continue to build robots using vex components with the goal that they will control and ultimately program those robots to run autonomously,” said STEM Academy Principal at Spokane Valley Tech, Camille Nielsen.

Elementary students at every school in the district have an opportunity to meet at the SVT campus on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s to build the robots using teamwork.

“So it’s those engineering skills we hope students will take away from elementary school and into their lives and carry on into their college and career,” said Nielsen. “That ability to work with others, to problem solve, to collaborate are those kinds of skills we’re really promoting here at STEM Camp.”

Students use STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, to follow directions and build the robots.

Nielsen hopes STEM Camp will prepare students for the future.

“We love to present these opportunities for students at 5th grade so they might pursue those passions later on in life and really have a fire for pursuing STEM,” said Nielsen.

The STEM Academy integrates language arts and social studies in a STEM-focused learning environment. Students utilize 21st Century tools and resources to engage in relevant and rigorous learning activities that are highly collaborative and student-centered.

Interested in learning more about the STEM Academy? An informational meeting for parents and students is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 6:00-7:00 PM.