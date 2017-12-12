Spokane Valley students build robots through STEM Academy - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley students build robots through STEM Academy

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

We often think of sports, music, or the arts as extracurricular activities outside of school. But students in the Central Valley School District are using their creative minds to build robots.

“These students are going to continue to build robots using vex components with the goal that they will control and ultimately program those robots to run autonomously,” said STEM Academy Principal at Spokane Valley Tech, Camille Nielsen.

Elementary students at every school in the district have an opportunity to meet at the SVT campus on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s to build the robots using teamwork.

“So it’s those engineering skills we hope students will take away from elementary school and into their lives and carry on into their college and career,” said Nielsen. “That ability to work with others, to problem solve, to collaborate are those kinds of skills we’re really promoting here at STEM Camp.”

Students use STEM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, to follow directions and build the robots.

Nielsen hopes STEM Camp will prepare students for the future.

“We love to present these opportunities for students at 5th grade so they might pursue those passions later on in life and really have a fire for pursuing STEM,” said Nielsen.

The STEM Academy integrates language arts and social studies in a STEM-focused learning environment. Students utilize 21st Century tools and resources to engage in relevant and rigorous learning activities that are highly collaborative and student-centered.

Interested in learning more about the STEM Academy? An informational meeting for parents and students is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2018 from 6:00-7:00 PM.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-12-13 03:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

  • Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-12-13 04:05:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-12 22:28:35 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-13 06:46:55 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>
    •   