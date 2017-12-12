Jingle Book campaign encourages Coeur d'Alene students to read o - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jingle Book campaign encourages Coeur d'Alene students to read over break

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

It’s two weeks before Christmas, and all through the Ramsey Elementary School cafeteria, the students pick new books to take home for Christmas break.

The idea started four years ago, by the man who dawned a Santa hat and beard Tuesday morning.

Dave Eubanks, a Coeur d’Alene School Board Trustee, says they were hoping students would at least get one book the first year.

Instead, they went home with more than they could bargain for.

“Our Jingle Book campaign brought in 15,000 books so we were able to have every child have at least three books and then we gifted extra books to each of the elementary schools,” Eubanks said.

This year, the community stepped up again and raised over 30,000 books.

That means kids, kindergarten through third grade at Coeur d’Alene schools, will come home with SIX free books.

For Eubanks and many other teachers and staff, seeing the kids with a smile on their face and a new book in hand means the world.

“There's nothing more exciting than watching these kids get their books,” he said.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-12-13 03:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

  • Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 11:05 PM EST2017-12-13 04:05:59 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...

    >>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:28 PM EST2017-12-12 22:28:35 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.

    >>

  • Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Would-be suicide bomber in New York City faces court hearing

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:46 AM EST2017-12-13 06:46:55 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - A Bangladeshi immigrant is expected to appear before a federal magistrate to face terrorism charges accusing him of setting off an explosive strapped to his body in a New York City transportation hub.    Akayed Ullah remains hospitalized with burns from a pipe bomb that failed to fully detonate.

    >>
    •   