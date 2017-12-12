Jingle Book campaign encourages Coeur d'Alene students to read over break

It’s two weeks before Christmas, and all through the Ramsey Elementary School cafeteria, the students pick new books to take home for Christmas break.

The idea started four years ago, by the man who dawned a Santa hat and beard Tuesday morning.

Dave Eubanks, a Coeur d’Alene School Board Trustee, says they were hoping students would at least get one book the first year.

Instead, they went home with more than they could bargain for.

“Our Jingle Book campaign brought in 15,000 books so we were able to have every child have at least three books and then we gifted extra books to each of the elementary schools,” Eubanks said.

This year, the community stepped up again and raised over 30,000 books.

That means kids, kindergarten through third grade at Coeur d’Alene schools, will come home with SIX free books.

For Eubanks and many other teachers and staff, seeing the kids with a smile on their face and a new book in hand means the world.

“There's nothing more exciting than watching these kids get their books,” he said.