Coeur d'Alene student invents anti-bullying glasses

by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

10-year-old Malachai Bruse is chock full of ideas.

“We have the technology now to create it,” he said.

The fifth-grader at Winton Elementary placed first last year at his school’s Invention Convention for his idea on magnetic cars.

“It would help stop pollution,” Malachai said.

His mother, Andrea Bruse, says he always lent a hand to those looking to get back on their feet.

Ironically, his idea the year before the magnetic car was a mechanical hand to help people with arthritis.

“He just kind of ran with it,” Andrea said.

But there’s one idea in his brain that could help kids in a situation similar to his.

“If it was on the arms, which would probably be the best location it would plug into the back of the camera,” Malachai said while describing his latest idea.

At this year's Invention Convention, he came up with the non-model idea of inventing glasses with a camera to help kids who are bullied.

Malachai says the kid who is bullied would wear the glasses and capture the moments of him being bullied.

Then, the principal would download and review the video and show it to the parents of the bully.

This hits home for Malachai.

“I've been bullied a lot, I think ever since first grade,” he said.

His idea didn’t win this year and even in the face of defeat, he’s humble.

But he knows that bullying is something we all need to keep an eye on, even if we don’t wear glasses.

“So they know what they are doing is wrong and so that they can stop,” Malachai said.

