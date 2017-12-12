How to keep your holiday packages safe

Spokane police have been receiving some reports of porch pirates following delivery trucks. So what can you do to make sure your holiday gifts make it to your loved ones?

According to Northwest Insurance Council, your homeowner's or renter's insurance likely covers a stolen package. But it might only be worth filing a claim if whatever is lost is worth more than deductible. They also suggest considering the impact filing a claim for a stolen package on your future premiums.

What about some other steps you can take? You can send your shipment to an Amazon locker if one’s available and you purchase something off of amazon.com. Another option if you’re using FedEx is to send the packages to a Walgreens for pickup this holiday season.

Also, some companies allow you to reschedule or reroute your package to a more convenient time or place for you to receive.

Police say you can also leave notes for delivery trucks to leave the packages out of sight, or send it to a someone you trust who will be home.

If you ever see someone in the process of stealing a package, make sure you call 911.