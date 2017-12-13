3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. -

Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn.

The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

Back in March, the body of 28-year-old Shane Rapp was found on the side of a mountain near the town of Evans in rural Stevens County. Rapp had been missing since last October and court documents say it appeared he had been killed by a hammer to the skull and then dragged to the location where his body was eventually found decomposed.

24-year-old Daniell Jones was arrested for the murder, but charges were dropped without prejudice. Then, in October, Rapp's estranged wife Ashley Chappelle was arrested on burglary and identity theft charges for using her former husband's debit card to draw money out of his account.

Stevens County Deputy Prosecutor Lech Radzimski says investigators got their break in the case while Chappelle was in jail. She explained to investigators she was worried about Rapp around their kids and told a co-worker named Karysa Jones. Jones told her not to worry and that her husband, Daniell would take care of it.

Chappelle gave detectives a full confession detailing exactly what happened and how all three were involved.

As of Tuesday, Ashley Chappelle, Daniell Jones and Karysa Jones remain in the Stevens County Jail on first degree murder charges. They're being held on $500,000 bond. All three are set to be arraigned next week.

