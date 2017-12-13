Washington State University shuts fraternity over hazing

The 90-year charter of a fraternity at Washington State University has been revoked over concerns about hazing.



The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that the charter of Alpha Kappa Lambda was revoked.



University officials declined to disclose specifics about what occurred that prompted the decision to shut down the fraternity.



WSU Dean of Students Dan Welter says the joint decision by the university and the national chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda to withdraw recognition, which is the most serious action the university can take regarding conduct, came this week after a two-month investigation into "various potential risk management violations."



Welter says he can't provide specific details but it involved multiple occasions where hazing occurred during the fall semester.



Welter says Alpha Kappa Lambda can petition to reopen the fraternity in 2 1/2 years.

