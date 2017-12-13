Make-A-Wish sends 7 kids to meet Star Wars stars at premiere

Make-A-Wish sends 7 kids to meet Star Wars stars at premierePosted: Updated:
Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.>>
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.>>
Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...>>
Court Docs: Spokane Valley man charged with beating toddler now being investigated for sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 22-year-old Spokane Valley man already in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter is now being investigated for possibly sexually abusing her as well. Detectives said DNA was recovered during a sexual assault kit that indicates the victim was sexually abused. Court documents identify the suspect as Brandon Oquendo.>>
Coeur d'Alene student invents anti-bullying glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - 10-year-old Malachai Bruse is chock full of ideas. “We have the technology now to create it,” he said. The fifth-grader at Winton Elementary placed first last year at his school’s Invention Convention for his idea on magnetic cars.>>
Former 'Apprentice' contestant set to leave White House
WASHINGTON - The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters - plans to leave the administration next month. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.>>
Sources say deal reached on tax overhaul
WASHINGTON - House and Senate GOP leaders have forged an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of the nation's tax laws. That paves the way for final votes next week to slash taxes for businesses and give most people tax cuts starting next year.>>
Target aims to boost same-day delivery by acquiring Shipt
MINNEAPOLIS - Target plans to boost its same-day delivery capability by paying $550 million for Shipt, its latest move to try to catch up with Amazon. Shipt delivers groceries to its members, who pay $99 a year. Target says it will add more products to the service. Target shoppers will have to make orders through Shipt's app or website and pay the annual fee to get same-day delivery.>>
GOING VIRAL: Grandma accidentally decorates Christmas tree with sparkly underwear
KHQ.COM - Any grandparent who decorates their Christmas tree deserves to be on the nice list because it's a lot of work! But one sweet grandma with the best of intentions appears to have been a little more naughty than even she herself knew... she accidentally purchased women's sparkly lavender underwear ornaments to decorate her Christmas tree.>>
Make-A-Wish sends 7 kids to meet Star Wars stars at premiere
Make-A-Wish sends 7 kids to meet Star Wars stars at premiere

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Seven teenagers with life-threatening medical conditions are among the first to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The Make-A-Wish Foundation brought the teens and their parents to the film's world premiere as part of a whirlwind Hollywood weekend. And while the organization said it could not promise personal interactions with celebrities at the premiere, the film's director and stars all stopped to greet and pose for selfies with the Make-A-Wish group...
Washington State University shuts fraternity over hazing
SPOKANE, Wash. - The 90-year charter of a fraternity at Washington State University has been revoked over concerns about hazing. The Spokesman-Review reported Tuesday that the charter of Alpha Kappa Lambda was revoked. University officials declined to disclose specifics about what occurred that prompted the decision to shut down the fraternity.>>
NEW YORK - Singer Nina Simone and New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi lead the 2018 class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, which includes four first-time nominees. The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues and Sister Rosetta Tharpe also are part of the 2018 class, which will be inducted on April 14.>>
Terrifying video shows how quickly a dry Christmas tree goes up in flames
KHQ.COM - As the nation gears up to decorate their homes for the holiday season, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reminds consumers of decorating dangers and provides tips for a safe holiday. CPSC demonstrated some of the hazards, including Christmas tree and candle fires at its laboratory in Rockville, Md. A terrifying video shows just how fast a dry Christmas tree can erupt in flames.>>
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, December 12th.>>
