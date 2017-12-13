Target aims to boost same-day delivery by acquiring Shipt

Target plans to boost its same-day delivery capability by paying $550 million for Shipt, its latest move to try to catch up with Amazon.



Shipt delivers groceries to its members, who pay $99 a year. Target says it will add more products to the service. Target shoppers will have to make orders through Shipt's app or website and pay the annual fee to get same-day delivery.



Retailers have been looking for ways to speed up delivery as they try to better compete with online shopping giant Amazon.com Inc. Earlier this year, Target bought a delivery logistics company to offer same-day delivery to in-store shoppers.



Minneapolis-based Target expects half of its 1,800 stores to offer Shipt by next summer.



The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

