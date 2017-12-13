GOING VIRAL: Grandma accidentally decorates Christmas tree with sparkly underwear

KHQ.COM - Any grandparent who decorates their Christmas tree deserves to be on the nice list because it's a lot of work!



But one sweet grandma with the best of intentions appears to have been a little more naughty than even she herself knew... she accidentally purchased women's sparkly lavender underwear ornaments to decorate her Christmas tree. Once you see the ornaments, it's a little easier to understand how she mad the mistake because they are in fact beautiful!



The discovery was made when the woman's granddaughter, Alex. showed up to help decorate the tree. Alex posted a series of the photos on her Twitter page saying, "My 74 year old grandmother bought Christmas baubles in Dunnes Stores, which I have just realised upon decorating her tree that unbeknownst to her upon purchase, they are in fact, lavender glitter G-strings."

Wishing everyone a kinky Christmas this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/saLDl4vcwa — Alex. (@Alex_Bermingham) December 11, 2017

