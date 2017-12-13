Sources say deal reached on tax overhaul

Sources say deal reached on tax overhaulPosted: Updated:
Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.
Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That's when she heard he...
Court Docs: Spokane Valley man charged with beating toddler now being investigated for sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 22-year-old Spokane Valley man already in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter is now being investigated for possibly sexually abusing her as well. Detectives said DNA was recovered during a sexual assault kit that indicates the victim was sexually abused. Court documents identify the suspect as Brandon Oquendo.
Coeur d'Alene student invents anti-bullying glasses
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - 10-year-old Malachai Bruse is chock full of ideas. "We have the technology now to create it," he said. The fifth-grader at Winton Elementary placed first last year at his school's Invention Convention for his idea on magnetic cars.
Former 'Apprentice' contestant set to leave White House
WASHINGTON - The White House says Omarosa Manigault Newman - one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters - plans to leave the administration next month. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year since Trump's inauguration.
