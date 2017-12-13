See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Cost - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

Posted: Updated:
KHQ.COM - -

If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you!

The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. 

MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.

Here's what Costco says the deal includes:

  • One full year (12-month) subscription to MoviePass
  • One full year (12-month) subscription to Fandor

MoviePass Features:

  • Receive one 2D movie ticket every day of the year: any theater, any movie, any day
  • No blackout dates! See a new 2D movie every day
  • Over 4,000 theaters and more than 36,000 screens
  • Get your card, choose your movie on the app, and enjoy the show

Fandor Features:

  • Unlimited streaming access to more than 5,000 movies
  • Enjoy Hollywood classics, documentaries, foreign films and the latest festival favorites
  • Handpicked content and editorial features created for the movie lover
  • More than 500 genres and sub-genres
  • Stream on TV, web and mobile platforms, including Roku, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android, Chromecast, Kindle Fire, and your desktop

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 10:22 PM EST2017-12-13 03:22:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.

    >>

  • Missoula Police searching for 'person of interest' after childrens' bones found in shed

    Missoula Police searching for 'person of interest' after childrens' bones found in shed

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 6:25 PM EST2017-12-13 23:25:24 GMT

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.

    >>

    MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.

    >>

  • 3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-13 07:19:59 GMT

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>

    STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mumps confirmed in Grant County healthcare worker

    Mumps confirmed in Grant County healthcare worker

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 8:03 PM EST2017-12-14 01:03:25 GMT

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District has confirmed a new case of mumps in a Grant County health care worker. Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny says the person is a vaccinated healthcare worker with a recent history of travel. The individual developed symptoms Dec. 2, which means the contagious period was from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7. During that period of time, the worker was at Samaritan 

    >>

    GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District has confirmed a new case of mumps in a Grant County health care worker. Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny says the person is a vaccinated healthcare worker with a recent history of travel. The individual developed symptoms Dec. 2, which means the contagious period was from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7. During that period of time, the worker was at Samaritan 

    >>

  • Regal Cinemas set to premiere Cheeto popcorn nationwide

    Regal Cinemas set to premiere Cheeto popcorn nationwide

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:54 PM EST2017-12-14 00:54:26 GMT

    PLANO, Texas Regal Cinemas is about to blow some minds. Starting on Friday, the movie theater chain will roll out Cheeto popcorn at participating theaters nationwide. The newest concession snack will feature Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with crunchy Cheetos.

    >>

    PLANO, Texas Regal Cinemas is about to blow some minds. Starting on Friday, the movie theater chain will roll out Cheeto popcorn at participating theaters nationwide. The newest concession snack will feature Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with crunchy Cheetos.

    >>

  • Police: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hour

    Police: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hour

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 7:22 PM EST2017-12-14 00:22:36 GMT
    Police: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hourPolice: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hour

    FAIRFAX, Va. - If you think your commute is stressful, wait till you read this.  After crashing his car during rush hour, police say a Fairfax, Virginia man began attacking the driver of the car he hit before stripping down to his birthday suit, and jumping on top of a truck.  Police tell NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C. that 32-year-old Jose Gonzales Flores tried shattering windows of cars passing by before using a knife to stab the top of the truck.  

    >>

    FAIRFAX, Va. - If you think your commute is stressful, wait till you read this.  After crashing his car during rush hour, police say a Fairfax, Virginia man began attacking the driver of the car he hit before stripping down to his birthday suit, and jumping on top of a truck.  Police tell NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C. that 32-year-old Jose Gonzales Flores tried shattering windows of cars passing by before using a knife to stab the top of the truck.  

    >>
    •   