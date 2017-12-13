See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor

If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you!

The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99.

MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.

Here's what Costco says the deal includes:

One full year (12-month) subscription to MoviePass

One full year (12-month) subscription to Fandor

MoviePass Features:

Receive one 2D movie ticket every day of the year: any theater, any movie, any day

No blackout dates! See a new 2D movie every day

Over 4,000 theaters and more than 36,000 screens

Get your card, choose your movie on the app, and enjoy the show

Fandor Features: