Racial slurs lead to vicious assault in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A downtown bar manager is recovering after a vicious assault that occurred last Tuesday. He said it all started when he tried to remove two customers after they were spewing racial slurs.>>
Missoula Police searching for 'person of interest' after childrens' bones found in shed
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.>>
3 people arrested for killing Colville father with a hammer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Three people are facing charges for a murder in Stevens County that happened more than a year ago. The case had all but gone cold until recently, now it's taken a dramatic turn. The deputy prosecutor in Stevens County describes it as brutal. Now three people, including the victim's ex-wife, are facing first degree murder charges after she confessed to investigators.>>
Pizza delivery driver attacked by two men while on the job
SPOKANE, Wash. - A pizza delivery driver was just doing her job when she was attacked over the weekend while on her route. On Saturday around 6:30 pm, Cali Shisler just made a pizza delivery to home in the Indian Trail neighborhood. She says she drove a few houses down near Farmdale Street and Woodgrove Court and parked along the side of the road to make a phone call back to Roundtable Pizza where she works to let them know she was on her way back. That’s when she heard he...>>
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Court Docs: Spokane Valley man charged with beating toddler now being investigated for sexual assault
SPOKANE, Wash. - A 22-year-old Spokane Valley man already in custody for allegedly beating his girlfriend's 21-month-old daughter is now being investigated for possibly sexually abusing her as well. Detectives said DNA was recovered during a sexual assault kit that indicates the victim was sexually abused. Court documents identify the suspect as Brandon Oquendo.>>
Mumps confirmed in Grant County healthcare worker
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Health District has confirmed a new case of mumps in a Grant County health care worker. Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny says the person is a vaccinated healthcare worker with a recent history of travel. The individual developed symptoms Dec. 2, which means the contagious period was from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7. During that period of time, the worker was at Samaritan>>
Regal Cinemas set to premiere Cheeto popcorn nationwide
PLANO, Texas Regal Cinemas is about to blow some minds. Starting on Friday, the movie theater chain will roll out Cheeto popcorn at participating theaters nationwide. The newest concession snack will feature Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with crunchy Cheetos.>>
Police: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hour
FAIRFAX, Va. - If you think your commute is stressful, wait till you read this. After crashing his car during rush hour, police say a Fairfax, Virginia man began attacking the driver of the car he hit before stripping down to his birthday suit, and jumping on top of a truck. Police tell NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C. that 32-year-old Jose Gonzales Flores tried shattering windows of cars passing by before using a knife to stab the top of the truck.>>
Man accused of burning Phoenix suburb's $40K Christmas tree
MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Police in the city of Mesa near Phoenix say a man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage for allegedly burning the city's $40,000 Christmas tree.>>
Ho-ho-hole! Christmas tree planted in Mississippi pothole
JACKSON, Mississippi - A neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi isn't letting a few potholes dull their holiday spirit. To fix the dilemma, they added a Christmas tree to cover the problem. The holiday timber was placed on top of the sinkhole along Poplar Boulevard. Residents say they did this because the city went weeks without repairing the street.>>
Expecting dad stages his own pregnancy photo shoot
PEABODY, Mass. - An expecting father in Massachusetts has shown off his paternal glow with a pregnancy photo shoot. Peabody resident Nick Roberts surprised his pregnant girlfriend with the photos at their gender reveal party in June before their son Logan was born. Some of the photos show Roberts posing at a beach in the town of Nahant, cradling his visible belly.>>
Spokane man sentenced for Oregon crash that killed 3
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Spokane, Washington, man was sentenced to seven years in prison and 25 years under the supervision of the Oregon Psychiatry Security Review Board for a crash that killed three people last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 32-year-old Nathan James Verhaeghe was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree manslaughter.>>
Bellingham indecent exposure report marks third in 4 days
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) - An unknown man exposed himself in a neighborhood near the campus of Western Washington University, marking the third indecent exposure reported to police in four days. The Bellingham Herald reports the latest incident occurred Monday night, and the man roughly matches the description of a suspect from a Friday exposure incident. Bellingham police have not indicated if the latest indecent exposure is linked to the man police say is responsible for more ...>>
All 4 members of Polish metal band Decapitated released from Spokane jail
SPOKANE, Wash. - All four members of a Polish death metal band have been released from jail as they await trial on charges they raped a Spokane woman. Defense attorney Steve Graham says the order was granted for his client on Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. The other three members of the band Decapitated were released on Nov. 22.>>
