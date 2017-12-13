Florida couple 'win a baby' in radio contest - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida couple 'win a baby' in radio contest

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -

A couple in Florida is overjoyed after winning a baby through a radio contest. 

A baby? In a radio contest? Let me explain. 

Anthony and Krista Rivera were one of 35 couples who entered the B-103.9 competition in Florida.

The prize? A free round of In-Vitro fertilization.

The Riveras had very little hope of getting pregnant after Anthony was diagnosed with testicular cancer and both IVF and adoption were too expensive. So they entered the contest and won! 

"Absolutely the best Christmas gift we could ever ask for," Krista said. "It's incredible; it's a miracle for us. We never would have been able to save up enough for every one try."

Radio host Big Mama said the competition was a personal one after he and his wife had infertility issues as well.

"We need to get the word out that 1 in 8 struggle with infertility and that maybe this thing will go viral," Big Mama said. 

Now, Big Mama and his wife, are ten weeks pregnant with the help of IVF.

Krista says she plans to start IVF in January, around the same time Anthony ends his last cancer treatment.

