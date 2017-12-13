Inslee promises state action on net neutrality protections

A day ahead of a vote by the Federal Communications Commission on a plan to undo the country's net-neutrality rules, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he and other state leaders will take steps to protect consumers regardless of the outcome of the vote.



At issue is Wednesday's planned vote on the plan put forth by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai last month to gut the Obama-era net neutrality rules, meant to stop broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.



Inslee was joined by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and Attorney General Bob Ferguson. A few bills have already been introduced seeking to prohibit Internet service providers from violating net neutrality principles such as blocking content or impairing traffic.

