Bellingham indecent exposure report marks third in 4 days

(AP) - An unknown man exposed himself in a neighborhood near the campus of Western Washington University, marking the third indecent exposure reported to police in four days.



The Bellingham Herald reports the latest incident occurred Monday night, and the man roughly matches the description of a suspect from a Friday exposure incident.



Bellingham police have not indicated if the latest indecent exposure is linked to the man police say is responsible for more than two dozen acts of voyeurism and lewd conduct from earlier this year.



University officials sent an email to students and staff on Tuesday describing the latest incident.



Officials say a resident looked out a kitchen window and saw the exposed man. The man was wearing a black hoodie, and police were unable to find him.



___



Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/13/2017 6:14:44 AM (GMT -8:00)