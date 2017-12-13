Spokane man sentenced for Oregon crash that killed 3

A Spokane, Washington, man was sentenced to seven years in prison and 25 years under the supervision of the Oregon Psychiatry Security Review Board for a crash that killed three people last year.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 32-year-old Nathan James Verhaeghe was sentenced last week after he pleaded guilty in October to first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree manslaughter.

The prison sentence accounts for the assault while the mental health portion is for the deaths.

Authorities say Verhaeghe was driving his car at 105 mph in northern Oregon when he crashed into the back of a Toyota Matrix. The wreck caused the Matrix to collide head-on with a van.

The wreck killed 37-year-old Adam Clausen, 39-year-old Shannon O'Leary and 34-year-old Robert Burke.

