Man accused of burning Phoenix suburb's $40K Christmas tree

Man accused of burning Phoenix suburb's $40K Christmas treePosted: Updated:
See a movie in a theater every day for a year for only $90? Costco offering bundle with MoviePass and Fandor
KHQ.COM - If you're into watching movies in theaters AND at home, Costco has a deal for you! The wholesaler is offering an evoucher that bundles a full year of access to MoviePass and Fandor for only $89.99. MoviePass, which gives free movie tickets, usually costs $120 a year alone. Twelve months of Fandor, a movie streaming service, is $60.>>
Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday. Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho.>>
Missoula Police searching for 'person of interest' after childrens' bones found in shed
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have a "person of interest" they want to interview after a box containing the bones and teeth of three children were found in the shed of a Missoula home in September.>>
Woman sues city of Yakima after her service dog is taken for being a pit bull
YAKIMA, Wash. - A woman is suing the city of Yakima over a pit bull ban after she says she was forced to move her service dog outside city limits. According to the case report, Danika Denton didn't have anywhere else to take her emotional support dog Romeo, so the city impounded him. Her family in Selah has since taken him in. Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler tells KIMA TV that the city council implemented a pit bull ban after a>>
WATCH: 2-year-old boy 'rescues' sister during wrestling match
SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The cuteness of this video might make you tap out. NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, posted the video of a young girl's wrestling match on their Facebook. In it, two 4-year-old girls are squaring off, as they grapple for position, a little 2-year-old boy, one of the wrestlers' brother, comes charging to the rescue.>>
Salma Hayek says Harvey Weinstein forced her into sex scene in 'Frida'
NEW YORK (AP) - In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida." The New York Times on Wednesday published Hayek's account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years "my monster." The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door "at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location.">>
5-year-old church shooting survivor wants 1 thing for Christmas (and you can help)
NBCNEWS.COM - Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old boy who was repeatedly shot at church during last month’s horrific massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has only one thing on his Christmas wish list as he recovers in the hospital: holiday cards. Ryland’s grandmother, Sandy Ward, explained to TODAY that there’s not a lot Ryland can do during the day at University Hospital in San Antonio, about an hour’s drive from his home.>>
NBCNEWS.COM - Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old boy who was repeatedly shot at church during last month’s horrific massacre in Sutherland Springs, Texas, has only one thing on his Christmas wish list as he recovers in the hospital: holiday cards. Ryland’s grandmother, Sandy Ward, explained to TODAY that there’s not a lot Ryland can do during the day at University Hospital in San Antonio, about an hour’s drive from his home.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - In an op-ed, Salma Hayek says that her refusals of Harvey Weinstein's advances led to a nightmare experience making the 2002 Frida Kahlo biopic "Frida." The New York Times on Wednesday published Hayek's account in which she writes that Weinstein was for years "my monster." The actress said that Weinstein would turn up at her door "at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location.">>
Disney buying big chunk of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) - Disney buying big chunk of 21st Century Fox in $52.4B deal, bringing together film studios and growing overseas. Under the terms of the all-stock deal, Fox assets that will be sold to Disney, including the Twentieth Century Fox movie and TV studio. The Wall Street Journal first reported the exact terms of the deal.>>
Spokane Health District pushes to raise smoking age
SPOKANE, Wash. - You already have to be 21 to buy alcohol, but if the Spokane Regional Health District has anything to say about it, that could soon apply to cigarettes too. They're hoping to make it harder for teenagers to buy and become addicted to cigarettes. The Board of Health in Spokane County has voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that would make teens wait longer to start smoking legally.>>
Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 13th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, December 13th.>>
C-A-T named D-O-G is star canine trainer
ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) - A cat with an unlikely name has an important job at a training center for dogs. Support Dogs, Inc. in St. Louis took in the black and white cat over the summer and named him D-O-G (dee-OH'-jee). He's more than a mascot - officials say he plays a key role getting the dogs comfortable around other animals. Assistance dogs need to be well-behaved and not be distracted in their job helping people who are deaf or have mobility problems. Support Dogs preside...>>
WATCH: 2-year-old boy 'rescues' sister during wrestling match
SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The cuteness of this video might make you tap out. NBC affiliate WNDU in South Bend, Indiana, posted the video of a young girl's wrestling match on their Facebook. In it, two 4-year-old girls are squaring off, as they grapple for position, a little 2-year-old boy, one of the wrestlers' brother, comes charging to the rescue.>>
Man shot, killed by police in northern Montana ID'd
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police in northern Montana. The Great Falls Tribune reports 51-year-old Stacy Micheletti was shot when he brandished a weapon during a confrontation in the city's east side Monday morning. Police were trying to speak with the man about an incident that occurred about an hour earlier. No officers were injured, and investigators have not said what kind of weapon Micheletti brandished....>>
Moore not conceding defeat in Alabama Senate race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Republican Roy Moore says he is waiting for the "final count" in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate. Moore in a Wednesday video released by his campaign, said it was a close race and that some military and provisional ballots had yet to be counted. Moore said he is waiting for certification of the final vote by the Alabama secretary of state.>>
Woman sues city of Yakima after her service dog is taken for being a pit bull
YAKIMA, Wash. - A woman is suing the city of Yakima over a pit bull ban after she says she was forced to move her service dog outside city limits. According to the case report, Danika Denton didn't have anywhere else to take her emotional support dog Romeo, so the city impounded him. Her family in Selah has since taken him in. Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler tells KIMA TV that the city council implemented a pit bull ban after a>>
