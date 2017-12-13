Police: Virginia man crashes car, strips naked, jumps on truck during rush hour

If you think your commute is stressful, wait till you read this.

After crashing his car during rush hour Tuesday, police say a Fairfax, Virginia man began attacking the driver of the car he hit before stripping down to his birthday suit, and jumping on top of a truck.

Police tell NBC News 4 in Washington, D.C. that 32-year-old Jose Gonzales Flores tried shattering windows of cars passing by before using a knife to stab the top of the truck.

“The guy was actually stopping the cars. He was laying down. He started swinging, laying down naked and all that stuff, so people stopped,” Tariq Hussein told NBC News 4. “They don’t want to run him down. They just stopped, and whoever stopped, he goes to them and tried to smash their window."

Police say it's not immediately clear if Flores had been under the influence of drugs or alcohol during his outburst.

Fores was arrested and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.