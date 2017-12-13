Regal Cinemas set to premiere Cheeto popcorn nationwide

Regal Cinemas is about to blow some minds. Starting on Friday, the movie theater chain will roll out Cheeto popcorn at participating theaters nationwide. The newest concession snack will feature Cheetos-flavored popcorn mixed with crunchy Cheetos.

"We're excited to give moviegoers a chance to experience Cheetos in an unexpected and delicious new way through our first national theater partnership," said Sean Mathews, director of marketing for Frito-Lay North America. "Cheetos and popcorn are the ultimate movie snack combination, and Regal Cinemas is the perfect partner to launch Cheetos Popcorn nationally."

Perhaps the introduction of Cheetos popcorn will cut down on movie theater food smuggling.

It's not the first time Cheetos has created culinary masterpieces and it probably won't be the last. But for fans of the dangerously cheesy chips, it might feel like Christmas came early.

Will you be trying the new popcorn, or are you going to stick with classic movie theater popcorn?