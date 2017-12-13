Mumps confirmed in Grant County healthcare worker

The Grant County Health District has confirmed a new case of mumps in a Grant County healthcare worker.

Grant County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny says the person is a vaccinated healthcare worker with a recent history of travel. The individual developed symptoms Dec. 2, which means the contagious period was from Nov. 30 through Dec. 7.

During that period of time, the worker was at Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health, both located in Moses Lake.

Approximate locations, dates & times include:

Confluence Health, Moses Lake

11/30/ 2017 8:30am—4:15 pm

12/1/2017 8:30am—5:50 pm

12/4/2017 3:00pm—3:30pm

Samaritan Healthcare (Hospital), Moses Lake

11/30/2017- 12/1/2017 11:00pm—3:00am

“Grant County Health District staff are collaborating with health care partners from Samaritan Healthcare and Confluence Health to confidentially identify all staff and patrons who could have been in ‘close’ contact with the ill individual,” health district officials stated in a release. “The identified persons are being contacted directly and asked to monitor themselves and their family members for signs and symptoms of mumps through Jan. 1, 2018."

The health district is advising all residents to check their children’s and their own vaccine records for up to date measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

“To reduce the risk of becoming ill, everyone should be sure they are fully vaccinated against mumps with the MMR vaccine,” said Dr. Brzezny. “If you or your child develops symptoms of mumps, please contact your healthcare provider, even if you have been vaccinated. Even though the vaccine does not provide 100 percent protection, persons vaccinated with MMR are much less likely to fall ill with mumps.”

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms typically begin with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and a loss of appetite. Mumps can also cause facial and jaw swelling. Symptoms can appear 12 to 25 days after exposure. Mumps typically goes away on its own in approximately 10 days, but in some cases it can cause complications that affect the brain, testicles, ovaries or the pancreas.

How to prevent Mumps