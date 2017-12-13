McDonald's is giving away free Chicken McNuggets: here's how to get yours

YAKIMA, Wash. - A woman is suing the city of Yakima over a pit bull ban after she says she was forced to move her service dog outside city limits. According to the case report, Danika Denton didn't have anywhere else to take her emotional support dog Romeo, so the city impounded him. Her family in Selah has since taken him in. Yakima city spokesman Randy Beehler tells KIMA TV that the city council implemented a pit bull ban after a