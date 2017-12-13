Law enforcement arrests 20 people in multi-state meth ring

According to the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington, federal, state and local law enforcement conducted a large scale take-down targeting a criminal conspiracy distributing methamphetamine in Washington, Idaho and Montana on Wednesday.

Hundreds of law enforcement officials including federal agents and state and local officers executed federal search warrants in Spokane, Moses Lake, Mattawa and in North Idaho. The warrants resulted in the arrest of 20 people along with the seizure of about 75 guns and eight pounds of meth.

The District Attorney's Office reports the take-down stems from a federal indictment that was handed down earlier in December. The indictment charges numerous individuals with a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from about September 2016 through December of 2017.

The take-down is a part of of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. Participating agencies included the Spokane DEA, ATF, Border Patrol, Spokane Police Homeland Security, U.S. Marshal Service, Spokane FBI and the Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Assistant US Attorneys James A. Goeke and David Herzog are prosecuting the case.