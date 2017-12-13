Grant County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

Grant County deputies are asking the public for help finding 15-year-old James Friend.



Friend was last seen in his hometown of Marlin (Grant County) Washington on December 2, 2017. He has not spoken with family or friends since then, nor has he communicated over social media. It is out of his character to not be in touch with family or friends. It’s unknown what he was wearing when he left. He has no other risk factors which would explain why he has not been in touch with anyone.



Anyone with information about James Friend is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.