Deputies search for driver of hit and run in Spokane Valley

Sheriff’s deputies in Spokane Valley are searching for the driver of a hit and run.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 6 p.m. on Broadway and Pines.

“I saw him coming in the rearview but there was nothing I could do,” said Joshua Ludwig. “He pushed me into the car in front of me. She didn’t get a lot of damage but the front of my car did.”

Ludwig says the driver of the car pulled to the side of him to ask if he was okay, and then took off.

“I was yelling for him to stop,” said Ludwig. “He wasn’t paying attention to me.”

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies say the vehicle is described as a grey or silver Toyota SUV or Truck with Idaho plates.

If you have any information that could help, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.