Community rallies around young father as he battles another brain tumor

A young father is fighting once again for his life after he’s diagnosed with another brain tumor, and this time he says it’s behind his eye wrapping around the back.

KHQ received a news tip about this, as the community rallies this holiday season to help this man and his family.

Christopher Roth is 26 years old. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor on August 4th this year again. That’s because back in 2010, he got a brain tumor that endangered his life too. Doctors were able to remove it through surgery.

“It was more of a relief, got it done and over with,” Roth says.

His concern now is that this tumor likely can’t be removed by surgery, but can be treated with radiation. Chris says he’s been having difficulty finding a doctor for his case though and his concern is also for his family.

“I’m pretty upset that my family is going to have to go through the stress of watching me getting sicker and sicker,” he says. “That part's really hard for me.”

But Chris says support from his family, friends, and his 2-year-old boy Braxton is what’s keeping him going. His son has had his own complications, specifically Arthrogryposis, a condition that limits joint movement.

While the future is unknown, Chris knows he wants to be there for his son.

“You've gotta stay positive. I have my great support I have my friends and family and I got my little guy too. It's no good to be negative about it,” he says.

If you’d like more information, you can visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/KCCOCHRIS