Oregon Police rescue deer stuck on icy lake

Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Wildlife worked together to rescue a deer stranded on ice Tuesday.

OSP posted photos of the rescue mission on Facebook Wednesday. A concerned landowner called officers to report a deer trapped about 75 yards out on the ice of Spring Lake in southern Klamath County.

Rescuers borrowed the landowners boat, and two Fish and Wildlife biologists made it to the deer and brought it back to shore.

When they got back, the landowner let the exhausted deer recover in their barn for the night.

The deer was released Wednesday morning and OSP reports it is doing well.